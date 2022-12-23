Football player Lionel Messi was recognized at dawn this Thursday with the Olimpia de Oro award, the most important in the sport of Argentinagranted by the Circle of Sports Journalists (CPD) of the South American country.

At the sixty-ninth edition of the Olimpia Awards, held in Buenos Airesthe Paris Saint-Germain striker who has just been proclaimed world champion with Albiceleste was awarded the sportsman of the year award.

Messi, who did not attend the gala, since he is resting in Rosario (center of the country) with his family, already won this award in 2011 and in 2021.

The Albiceleste captain also obtained the Silver Olimpia corresponding to the football category, in which his teammates in the ‘Scaloneta’ were also nominatedJulián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández.

Missing a prize

Messi has just proclaimed himself world champion in Qatar 2022 at the age of 35, after a career full of collective and individual titles.

The man from Rosario obtained, in his 17 seasons with FC Barcelona, 10 Leagues, 8 Super Cups, 7 King’s Cups, 4 Champions Leagues, 3 European Super Cups and 3 Club World Cups, to which he has added a League and a French Super Cup at Paris Saint-Germain.

In addition, he won seven times the Golden Ball and he was proclaimed the best player in the soccer World Cup twice: in 2014, when Argentina lost the final against Germany, and in 2022, when the Albiceleste won their third title in history.

After winning, with the ‘Scaloneta’. in 2021 the Copa América and in 2022 the Finalissima, against Italy, Euro Cup champion, Messi signed the only trophy he was missing this Sunday: a World Cup.

France Football has only once trained the Super Ballon d’OrHe did it in 1989 and the winner was Alfredo Di Stéfano, known as the best player of the last three decades in the world.

And if the publication decides to deliver it again, then Messi would be the main candidate.

