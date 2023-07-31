Electoral political polls today July 31, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Annalisa is the queen of summer 2023 according to the Italians: this is what emerges from the survey carried out by Youtrend for the Trash Italiano site.

According to the survey, in fact, the singer’s hits are the catchphrases of the summer. To the question “what do you think is the summer catchphrase of summer 2023?” 25% responded Disc Paradisethe song sung precisely by Annalisa together with Fedez and the Article 31.

In second place, with 25 percent of the preferences, there is another piece by Annalis, namely my love. 17% responded Italodiscoof The Kolors, while for 13 percent it is Crazy Musicby Marco Mengoni and Elodie, the summer 2023 catchphrase.

The Nuclear Tactical Penguins with Steal my night and Achille Lauro and Rose Villain with Strawberries they are both at 6%, while the ranking closes Hollywoodof Irama and Rkomi, with 3 percent and Lightning rods by Ernia, Bresh and Fabri Fibra with 2%, the same percentage in which other songs are also grouped.

