Amir and Amira recounted their story to Sky News Arabia, saying that they had arrived in the United States in 2010, and added: “We thought, like many young people, that once we arrived, we would achieve all our dreams and we would get the rest we wanted, but we discovered that the reality is the exact opposite.” .

And they continued, “Although America is a beautiful country, it is a land of misery. You will not find anything to eat if you do not work day and night. The government does not give people money as some imagine, but rather provides you with working conditions only, and you must work to secure the requirements of your life.”

They explained that they dreamed of having their own business, so they started working in restaurants.

They added, “We used to do anything and everything, because the important thing is to get money for life. When we arrived here, we only had a thousand dollars, and we spent them in the first two weeks.”

And the couple continued, “We used to stay for months, buying nothing but food and drink that makes us live to work. We worked for more than 17 hours a day, to the point that when we returned to the residence, we opened the door and slept on the floor, and we could not even reach the bed due to the severity of exhaustion.”

How did the boom happen?

The dream began to come true for Amir and his wife after two years of hard work, when they were able to collect an amount of money, so they shared 10 percent in a small restaurant, and they continued to work long hours until they were able to fully own it a year after they started their partnership in it.

And they continued: “With time and continuous work without any laxity or indolence, we now own 4 restaurants worth millions of dollars.”

They said that they are currently considering opening a company specializing in contracting, because “its field is promising in the United States, and the problems of operating restaurants are many.”

Amir and Amira revealed that despite their lives in America for 13 years and their movement between several states and their current settlement in Florida, they insist on adhering to Egyptian customs and traditions in their life affairs.

And they concluded: “Our home is 100 percent Egyptian and Arab in everything: raising our three children, teaching them the Arabic language, cooking Egyptian food, maintaining the connection with the family, and everything.”