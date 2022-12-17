The US Geological Survey stated that the quake occurred at 5:35 pm local time (23:35 GMT), 22 km northwest of Midland, at a depth of about 8 km.

The authority added that an aftershock of 3.3 degrees on the Richter scale followed 3 minutes after the first tremor.

“This is the fourth strongest earthquake in Texas history,” the Midland National Weather Service said on Twitter.

Jacob Riley, a meteorologist for KLBK TV, said on Twitter that the quake, despite its moderate intensity, was felt in several areas from Texas, such as Lubbock to the far north, near the Texas Panhandle, and all the way to Odessa, 20 km away. miles southwest midland.

Friday’s quake came one month after another, slightly less powerful quake hit the Pecos region of western Texas, but it also did not cause any damage.