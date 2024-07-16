Nobody expected that Giancarlo Espositothe antagonist of series like Breaking Bad and Mandalorian, will play this villain in the new Captain America movie.

A few months ago Marvel made it official that actor Giancarlo Esposito will have a secret character within the MCU, more specifically as an antagonist within Captain America Brave New Worldnews that caused fans, as always, to not wait, and rumors of his possible interpretation of iconic characters such as Dr Doom, the Green Goblin, Charles Xavier and many more will start flying the nets.

Now with the new trailer we were able to see it in action for the first time, but to our surprise Your character is not recognizable at first glanceas of today we have no information about what character he is playing. However, the most informed fans already have a theory, George Washington Bridge.

The extravagant character that Giancarlo Esposito could be playing in Captain America Brave New World

Who is George Washington Bridge?

George Washington Bridge is a deadly mercenary with access to cutting-edge technology capable of doing any job that is needed. In the comics he is part of a squad called Wild Pack, later known as Six Pack, which was created by him and Cable, a character who betrayed them and separated the group.

Time after, WC Bridge became an important character for SHIELDwho during the early stages of the X-Force led the squad called Weapon PRIME to find Cable and finish him off. The operation failed and the target escaped.

We know that Bridge is a tactical and distrustful character, who has had a relationship with Valentina de Fontaine, which we have already seen in recent films and series; Punisher, and the X-Men, so it surely won’t be the last time we see him.

For the expectations of the role that I would have Giancarlo Espositoit is understandable that fans are somewhat confused, as this character is somewhat mysterious and apparently without much grace, however, there is no reason to be discouraged, as the actor is very confident and happy with the role he played, and in the end, whether interesting or not, we can certainly expect that the performance of Giancarlo Esposito it will be fantastic.

Finally, thanks to the same actor we know that he will once again star as this character in one of the upcoming Marvel series, of which fans believe that the most likely one where he will appear is in Daredevil Born Again for his relationship with Punisher or even in some X-Men project one day.

Captain America Brave New World: How will George Washington Bridge work into the plot?

The Captain America saga continues with a fourth installment starring Sam Wilson, formerly known as Falcon; this character will carry the shield to become the new idol of the nation, who in the process will face the high expectations of the mantle and problems of national terrorism that will test his courage.

Captain America Brave New World will take place after the events seen in Falcon and the Winter Soldierwhere we finally got to see Sam Wilson fulfill the promise he made to the captain, carry the shield and continue his legacy. Within the film we will see things from the appearance of Red Hulk and Sharon Carter becoming a villain to characters that seem not to return, like Bucky Barnes the Winter Soldier and Falcon’s partner.

We think George Washington Bridge’s story will be easy to introduce into the film, telling him as a former SHIELD agent who went dark and became a mercenary for hire. The ideal role for Giancarlo Esposito.

When is Captain America Brave New World released?

Captain America Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2025 as part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in theaters around the world and later on Disney Plus.

