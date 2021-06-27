Twenty-one unions and civil society organizations in Turkey issued a joint statement, calling on the authorities to release 83-year-old prisoner Mehmet Emin Ozkan.

According to Turkish media, Ozkan suffers from serious health problems, which requires his immediate release.

The unions and the Turkish organization stated that Ozkan “is unable to take care of himself,” noting that he is being held in prison despite medical reports that say that he is unable to stay in prison.

“Keeping Ozkan in prison instead of treating him and sending him to hospital after his condition deteriorated, shows that inhumane treatment has become systematic” in Turkey, the statement added.

Ozkan, who has been imprisoned for 25 years, suffers from difficult health conditions, as he suffered four heart attacks, as well as high blood pressure, thyroid dysfunction, osteoporosis, in addition to losing the senses of hearing and sight, according to the “Stockhom” human rights center.

Ozkan can only relieve himself with the help of one of his cellmates.

And the pictures of Muhammad Ozkan sparked outrage in the communication networks in Turkey in early June, as he appeared in them while he was handcuffed while he was being transferred to the hospital.