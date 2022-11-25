Dubai (Union)
Dubai Opera is preparing to present the musical “King Farouk” on December 12, as the show celebrates Arab culture and authentic oriental music, and highlights King Farouk, the former king of Egypt, as he mediates the spotlight in a large royal musical celebration, surrounded by Arabic music of the era. golden.
The Egyptian singer, Reham Abdel Hakim, and the artist, Najma Abdullah, will participate in the play, accompanied by the tunes of the El Fan Ensemble, led by Maestro Ahmed Taha.
The show brings together the stars of the Arab world, Samiha Ayoub and Lebleba, Sawsan Badr, Bossi and Safia Al-Omari, in a musical play full of dazzling scenes and authentic Arab music dating back to the era of King Farouk.
The show comes within the “Dubai Opera” season, which includes a group of performances that bear the fragrant artistic originality, in addition to the participation of a group of the most prominent stars in the field of singing and acting from the East and West.
The season included the concert “Dresden Opera Ball”, which was held on November 15th, an artistic project aimed at supporting and strengthening relations between European cultures and authentic Arab culture, in addition to a concert by the European Chamber Music Orchestra for Peace from Dresden.
#story #King #Farouk #Dubai #Opera #stage
Leave a Reply