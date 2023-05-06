The destiny stonealso known as the Stone of Scone, will be one of the key elements in the Coronation of King Carlos IIIwhich will take place on Saturday May 6 at the Westminster Abbey in London.

This stone, which has been used in British coronations for centuries, has a deep and powerful significance in Scottish history, as legend has it “as long as fate plays fair, where this stone lies, the Scots will reign”.

The destiny stone It is a rectangular reddish pink sandstone rock, weighing about 150 kilos and the approximate size of a suitcase, which has two large steel rings at its ends of uncertain use, transport or security.

It is believed that it was used in the coronation of Scottish monarchs from at least the 9th century, in a ceremony that took place in Scone Abbey. According to historical records, the nobles prostrated themselves before the king while he sat on the stone.

In 1296, the English King Edward I removed the Stone of Doom from Scone Abbey and brought it to England, as a symbol of his conquest of Scotland. Since then, the stone has been used in the coronations of British monarchs.

In 1950, the stone was stolen by four Scottish students and later recovered. In 1996, the stone was returned by the British Government and the late Elizabeth II to Scotland, where it is currently housed in Edinburgh Castle..

In the coronation of Carlos III, the Stone of Destiny will be one of the central elements of the ceremony. The stone will be placed under St. Edward’s Throne, where the king will sit during the coronation ceremony. At the end of the ceremony, the stone will be transported to Scotland, where it will go on display at the new Perth museum in 2024.

The use of the Stone of Fate in the coronation of Carlos III it has generated discomfort in Scottish nationalism. The stone is seen by many Scots as a symbol of their independence and sovereignty, and its use at the coronation of the British king is seen as an act of domination and imposition.

Although its use has been the subject of controversy over the centuries, the Stone of Scone remains a shared symbol between Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom, and its historical and symbolic importance is unquestioned.

The Scots have a special relationship with the Stone of Fate, as it was used in their own coronations for centuries before being brought to England by Edward I in 1296.

The stone will be a reminder of the long history of the British monarchy and the importance of Scotland in the creation of the modern United Kingdom.

Furthermore, the stone has deep meaning to the Scots, who believe that as long as the stone remains on Scottish soil, the Scots will always have a king on the British throne.

