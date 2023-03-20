After the harsh elimination against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and the recent fall, with whistles included from the people, against Rennes in Ligue 1, the situation of world champion Lionel Messi with Paris Saint Germain is critical and seems to have no a united future.
Although now the captain and leader of the Argentine team has just landed in Buenos Aires to join the national team for the friendly tour against Panama and Curaçao, his father Jorge Messi and the rest of his representation are focused on what will become of the life of the “10” after the middle of the year of this 2023.
It is that on June 30 his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain will end and it is not yet known what will happen to his career, and no matter how much desire there is in FC Barcelonaso far only negotiating the renewal of the contract in Paris, although from the institution they are not 100% convinced to extend it.
“Danger, fake news”Jorge wrote in a post on social networks, responding to alleged news that PSG was not going to meet his needs, an arrival at Al-Hilal in exchange for 600 million euros and an anger with Christophe Galtier, the current DT of the group French.
The reality is that the protagonist himself wants to continue playing one more season in the elite of world footballat least, knowing that in June he will turn 36 but aware that he can still be at the highest level, which was recently verified by being the top figure in the World Cup won by Argentina and also the best of the year at The Best awards.
In Barcelona They hope to have him for next season, but no one has yet called him to negotiate a contract or the terms of a supposed return in style.
“With open arms, who is not going to be prepared for Messi’s return? In the end, we don’t want to talk a lot because he, the president, the coach or whoever has to decide, but if it’s because of the players We are waiting for you now”expressed Sergi Roberto in dialogue with Gerard Romero, with the expression of desire on the surface of the skin, although for now it is nothing more than that.
It is clear that to stay at PSG, some issues must be resolved in addition to the numbers. Messi wants a serious project, for Neymar to stay and for Leandro Paredes to return, as the first steps. Then, in 2024 after the Copa América, it will be time to analyze the idea of disembarking in Major League Soccer, more precisely at Inter Miami.
