Fonte said in a podcast that Portugal is playing better as a team without Ronaldo, according to the British Daily Mail, according to the A BOLA sports website.

Fonte explained: “The mere presence of Ronaldo on the field makes the team players pass the ball to him automatically, but when he does not participate in the matches, everyone plays with the spirit of one team, as happened against Switzerland.”

And he continued, “Everyone played in the Switzerland match smoothly without relying on one pivotal player. Everyone contributed to making the victory.”

The Portuguese defender pointed out at the conclusion of his speech that it is very difficult to change Ronaldo’s personality, stressing that it is good for Portugal in the next meeting to “be sitting on the bench.”

Ronaldo crisis

– The Portuguese newspaper “Record” exploded a heavy-caliber surprise about the captain of the national team, Ronaldo, and behind the scenes of his presence on the bench against Switzerland in the final price of the World Cup “Qatar 2022”.

– The newspaper published on its cover, Thursday, a headline saying, “Ronaldo threatened to leave.”

The Portuguese newspaper revealed that the “Don” threatened to leave his country’s camp in the World Cup, as soon as he learned that he was sitting on the bench during the Switzerland match.

– For its part, the Portuguese Football Association categorically denied what was raised about Ronaldo’s threat to leave the Portugal national team camp in the World Cup because of his sitting on the bench against Switzerland.

– It seems that the crisis between Ronaldo and coach Fernando Santos began during the group stage match against South Korea.

– When Santos decided to replace Ronaldo in the 65th minute, and the result indicated a positive tie with a goal for the same, and Ronaldo appeared angry as he left.

– The media picked up on the words that Ronaldo repeated as he left the field, saying: “You are in a great hurry to get me out.”

– The anger was very clear on the face of the “Don”, which was what the coach commented on during the press conference before the meeting with Switzerland, stressing that it was unacceptable, and as a result he decided to punish Ronaldo by placing him on the bench in the last Swiss match.

Ronaldo’s exclusion against Switzerland