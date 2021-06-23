The Mexican teams have already defined the 45 players who will fight in search of glory for the country in the Olympic Games and in the Gold Cup, they are 22 to Tokyo, 18 called and 4 in reserve in case of injuries or losses from previous games at the start of the competition and 23 for the zone tournament, including the multi-cited of the presence of the recently naturalized Mexican striker from Rayados de Monterrey, Rogelio Funes Mori.
This division of pieces will make us see new faces in Martino’s starting eleven for the Gold Cup, a lineup with some required modifications and others expected.
Guillermo Ochoa being one of the Olympic reinforcements, it will be Alfredo Talavera who will have the responsibility of taking care of the national goal during the Gold Cup. It should not be surprising if Martino hands over a game to Jonathan Orozco, since in the last edition of this tournament, during the group stage their 3 goalkeepers played.
At this point, the modifications must be minimal, only the ownership of some footballers is reaffirmed, such as the case of full-back Luis Rodríguez and Jesús Gallardo, since they have lost their direct competitors, since Jorge Sánchez and Arteaga will be Tokyo 2020 footballers. As for the central defense there will be no major changes, 2 places that are disputed by the 3 centrals in recent years, Carlos Salcedo, Héctor Moreno and Néstor Araujo.
With Héctor Herrera and Edson Álvarez being two untouchables from Martino’s eleven, and with the absence of Luis Romo and Charly Rodríguez who will be in the Olympic team, the last starting midfield ticket will be for Andrés Guardado, who is not living his best moment at the national team level. .
Lozano on the right and Corona on the left are untouchable, now the trident in search of goals will be completed by Funes Mori, one of Martino’s great wishes that he was finally able to take to the Mexican National Team.
