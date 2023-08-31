On his expeditions, Christopher Columbus sighted the mighty “Saint Elmo’s fire” in the night sky during a storm.

It was also seen by Charles Darwin on a “cold and raw” trip near the Río de la Plata: “The lightning was very vivid, accompanied by heavy rain and gusts of wind,” he noted in his diary.

“Everything is on fire, the sky with lightning, the water with luminous particles, and even the masts themselves are seen with a blue flame,” continued the naturalist.

Both explorers talked about an atmospheric phenomenon in which several factors combine to create an impressive electromagnetic discharge that is usually interpreted as lightning, although it is not about it.

The spectacle was also seen this Tuesday by the pilots of a United States Air Force plane that was hunting Hurricane Idalia as it approached the northwestern coast of Florida.

What is happening?

Named for centuries as “Saint Elmo’s fire”, in honor of the saint of sailors (in English it is called St. Elmo’s fire, after Saint Erasmus of Formia), ancient sailors recounted having seen it during nights at sea.

As Darwin recounted, it was seen as a glow shooting from the tops of ships’ masts.

Centuries later, atmospheric scientists gave an explanation for this phenomenon that is produced “by an extreme accumulation of electrical charge,” explains the US National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (NOAA, for its acronym in English).

“When a pointed object (such as a ship’s mast) comes into contact with an extraordinarily high electric field and a large number of electrons, the electrons can glow in various colors, like a neon sign, resulting in this rare phenomenon. ”, notes NOAA.

The electric field can turn air molecules into electrically charged particles, or “plasma,” which emit glowing light. The result generates a discharge, not lightning like a regular thunderstorm, but plasma.

Currently merchant ships do not use the old masts. But some shaped parts, including lightning rods, can pick up this energy.

Also the wings of the planes can be exposed, although this does not represent a danger for those who travel sheltered inside.

A similar glow can be created in a laboratory.

But what has impressed sailors – and now pilots – over the centuries is the glow produced on stormy nights over the sea, where the darkness is deepest.

