The Spanish Association of Mortgage Brókeres (AEBH) was born in Spain. It is an entity that seeks to consolidate The digital mortgage intermediation sector In Spain and provide it with greater transparency, efficiency and professional rigor, avoiding bad practices in the sector, as unfair competition, and foster consumer confidence.

This new association, which was established in December 2024, has been promoted by the Mortgage comparator IaHorro and, currently, there are six founding partners: Iahorro, Finanwin, Gibobs, Grupo Financiero 10, Helloteca and Trioteca.

Likewise, the association seeks to position itself as a key interlocutor, with the ability to represent and defend the interests of the sector before regulatory bodies. Its purpose is to “act as a legal pressure group that guarantees that the voice of the sector is heard in the development of regulations that affect the activity of real estate intermediaries,” says its president.

The president of the Association, Ignacio Menéndez-Morán, also General Director of Grupo BC Strategy and Sustainability, explains that “AEBH aims to consolidate the sector, establishing a solid and professional framework For mortgage intermediation, avoiding intrusisms, bad praxis and unfair competition. “

However, this initiative not only intends to improve operation in Spain, but also aspires to establish the basis for a future reference entity at European level. In this sense, Menéndez-Morán emphasizes that it is already “working on the creation of a deontological code that guides the performance of real estate credit intermediaries (ICI), thus guaranteeing a framework of action based on transparency, ethics and regulatory compliance. “

For its part, Marcel Beyer, CEO of IaHerro and vice president of the Spanish Mortgage Brokes Association, highlights the importance of this step for the mortgage sector: “In recent years, online mortgage brockers have experienced significant growth and we have consolidated ourselves as professional and serious companies within the financial sector. Our role is increasing growth is accompanied by the best practices and the highest quality standards and transparency. “

“Our goal is for the association to become at a reference point for all interested parties: Regulators, financial entities and consumers. Trust is key to the development of the sector, and we are convinced that, with a clear structure and solid principles, we can consolidate a more efficient, transparent and beneficial ecosystem for all. “