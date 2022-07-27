The decision of the Central Bank of Argentina to create a system to encourage the income of foreign currency from soybean exports has deepened the discussions on the country’s strong macroeconomic imbalances and the scope

of the measures that the Argentine authorities are adopting.

With the new regime, created this Tuesday by the board of directors of the Central Bank, heThe monetary authority expects that at least 2,500 million dollars will soon entera necessary and urgent “oxygen” to strengthen the country’s monetary reserves.

Exports grew 9.3% because the shipment of soybeans to China accelerated, anticipating the entry into force of the tariff on US agricultural products.

“We believe that this is a possible figure. We are going to see if this incentive leads to a higher sale,” said the president of the Central Bank, Miguel Pesce, on Wednesday.

The new regime for the sale of the soybean harvest -Argentina’s main export product- will be available until August 31.

During this period, farmers will be able to allocate 30% of the funds obtained from the sale of grains to buy dollars in banks and exchange houses and allocate the remaining 70% to a freely available deposit with a variable remuneration based on

of the evolution of the wholesale official exchange rate.

The exchange rates at stake in this operation have given rise to what the Argentine press has baptized the “soy dollar”, a new value reference for the US dollar that is added to the dozen other quotes that coexist in Argentina, where the Access to the official foreign exchange market is severely restricted due to the shortage of foreign currency in the country.

‘Genuine’ dollars

Official sources have indicated that rural producers still have in their possession unsold grains harvested for 13,000 million dollars.

Local analysts have calculated the value of the “soybean dollar” at about 162 pesos, more convenient than the 130 pesos per dollar at which a farmer had to settle his harvest until this Tuesday, but still far from the parallel prices in the informal market. (326 pesos) and the financial (338 pesos).

Precisely these differences and the expectations of a jump in the official exchange rate have led some rural producers to retain their harvest in the fields, without selling it, waiting for a more favorable exchange rate.

But the needs of the Central Bank to accumulate more reserves, in line with the goals committed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led the entity’s board to create this new regime to encourage the entry of foreign currency from agriculture.

“I have no doubt that the dollar for agricultural producers will be widely accepted. It is one more tool for the country to have genuine dollars and thus be able to continue growing,” said the Argentine government’s chief of staff, Juan Manzur.

According to data from the Chamber of the Oil Industry of the Argentine Republic and the Center

of Cereal Exporters, In the first half of the year, foreign exchange was settled for the export of grains and derivatives for 19,144.9 million dollarswith a year-on-year increase of 15%.

‘cosmetic’ measure

Despite the official optimism, the agricultural employers questioned this Wednesday

the new regime.

“The Government and the Central Bank continue with the patches to collect a few dollars. They propose a complex scheme that does not respond to the needs of the producers: we have to work on in-depth solutions that go to structural problems,” said Jorge Chemes, president of the Argentine Rural Confederations.

Along the same lines, Carlos Achetoni, president of the Argentine Agrarian Federation, branded the measure adopted as “cosmetic”, which, in his opinion, does not benefit small and medium-sized farmers, who have already sold their crops, but rather the large exporting cereal firms.

Doubts

Protests in Argentina against the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). (File, Archive) Photo: David Fernandez / EFE

Economic analysts have expressed doubts regarding the effectiveness of the measure to enter dollars given that the expectations of a greater official devaluation are still valid.

“We will see the repercussions of these measures in the coming days, but the truth is that the country requires substantive changes to achieve stability,” the CMF bank said in a report.

According to the agreement signed in March between Argentina and the IMF, among other goals, the Central Bank must add 5.8 billion dollars to its monetary reserves this year.

The monetary reserves of the Central Bank closed this Tuesday at 39,463 million dollars, 199 million less than at the end of 2021.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

