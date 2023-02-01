The statement of the Counter-Terrorism Agency confirmed that 8 Katyusha rockets were launched at 8:15 local time, at the Zilkan camp of the Turkish forces stationed in the Bashiqa area of ​​Surqi, Nineveh Governorate.

The statement added that the missiles, whose source is not known yet, two of them fell inside the camp and the other six in its vicinity, without causing any casualties.

The camp includes Turkish armored forces consisting of a brigade and has been stationed in the area for more than 7 years, and it has been repeatedly targeted by missiles in the past years.

This is the first time that the camp has been targeted since the beginning of this year.

There have been no reports of injuries or damages yet.