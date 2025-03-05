Who says he has never had a Recurring craving, lies. Although there are some that enter the list of the rarest and eccentric, the truth is that, in general, they are usually meals or snacks that usually coincide. Some chocolate, a warm glass of milk, a chocolate, some pancakes, a gofre … The vast majority know that they are usually in the sweet category, and it may have to do that it is not usually something common in our diet.

Now, it could be said that if you have not had breakfast or snack a good glass with cookies when you were little, you had no childhood. The renowned actor, Mario Casasit seems to have taken it to the letter and has confessed in more than one occasion that his vice something to do with it.

What is Mario Casas’s ‘souch’?

The souch is much more than a glass of milk with cookies, it could be said that since he discovered it it is a tradition for the actor. This was confessed last summer in Pablo Motos’s anthill, when he left everyone surprised with this strange word.

His boxing coach was taught and consists of Crush cookies in a glass of cold milk until “cement”As he says. The technique to get this sweet porridge is simple, since you just have to wait for cookies to be soaked enough so that it is easier to crush them.

From there, the possibilities are infinite, since it also allows adding some ingredient, such as milk chocolate or cookies of your preference.

| Source: Istock