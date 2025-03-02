One of the key physiological needs in health is sleep. Sleeping well is fundamental and young people have many problems to Rest the necessary time.

Precisely in one of the most successful social networks for young people, Tiktok, a trend has become fashionable Sleepmaxxing, a Trend viral that consists in getting the deepest and most repairing sleep.

Gone were the days when exhaustion was glorified; Now, in social networks we talk about prioritizing sleep and taking it as seriously as skin care and gym schedules. He Sleepmaxxing It is exactly what it seems: Maximize the dream to achieve maximum rest.

To achieve this, Tiktok users are immersing themselves fully in sleep science, experimenting with everything, From opaque curtains and magnesium supplements to mouth tapes and high -tech sleep trackers.

The goal? Wake up feeling really renewed. For generation Z and millennials, who grew up seeing how hustle Prioritize well -being over incessant productivity.

Social networks are flooded with transformations that allow to sleep better, in which users turn their rooms into ultra -mode and High technology Designed for absolute rest.

Mantas with weightsound machines, refreshing mattresses and even sleepless cocktails are considered the key to falling into an uninterrupted dream.

But, as is the case with any fashion related to well -being, not everyone is convinced. Some followers of the tendency of Sleepmaxxing They are taking it to the extreme: They control their REM cycles With smart rings, they invest in infrared light therapy and spend hundreds of euros on pillows with artificial intelligence.





While the trend promotes healthier sleep habits, critics argue that obsessing the perfect dream can generate stress, which ironically makes it Rest is even more difficult to achieve.

Experts have analyzed the possible disadvantages of sleep maximization and have warned that obsessing sleep quality can contribute to what researchers call orthosomnia, a phenomenon in which sleep trackers actually increase anxiety about rest, which makes it difficult to reconcile sleep and remain asleep.

The doctor Neil Stanleyan independent sleep expert, warns in statements to the Mirror that turning the dream into a performance measure could have unwanted consequences.

In his book, How To Sleep Well (How to sleep well), explains that striving too much to get the “perfect” dream It can cause anxiety In people, which ironically leads to a worse dream.