In recent seasons, Real Madrid has opted for young talents, to try to invest in future footballers who can defend the white shirt, or who could perhaps get an economic return for them. In many cases, these players have only a few minutes in the first team, so they end up being loaned out to other teams, even other leagues.
This season, the white team has had four of its players on loan, we are going to analyze their situation and their possible future.
The right-back left this season for Fiorentina, and his loan ends this year, so he would have to return to Madrid in the summer. The Basque’s season is being magnificent, so Odriozola is expected to return and stay next season in the white squad, due to the lack of right-backs in the team.
The Japanese lives second stage in Mallorca and is being much less prolific. The changes of coaches and the commitment to a tactical system that does not favor his creativity have kept him in the background, although Real Madrid does not doubt his talent. Kubo would return next season, since his loan is over, but it is very likely that he will go out on loan again or even transferred.
The case of the talented midfielder is different, as he still has one more year left on loan at Milan. His stage in the Italian team has had several ups and downs, now the pressure to win the championship has taken away some space in the team. Even so, he is a player that Milan likes and next season he will continue in the Rossoneri team, while the technical secretariat of Real Madrid follows him closely, although Milan keeps a purchase option.
The Brazilian midfielder has been competing this season at Borussia Dortmund on loan, but his time in Germany has not gone according to plan, as he has only played 741 minutes in two seasons. In Madrid he does not finish convincing either, so a transfer is sought so that he continues to grow and make a decision in the future.
Real Madrid loaned Mayoral to Roma, who in turn loaned him to Getafe, where he has scored 6 goals and 1 assist in 17 games. The transfer contract, both to Roma and Getafe, ends in June, and since it seems that the Italians are not going to exercise the purchase option, he will return to Real Madrid. We will see if the whites stay with him or look for a new team for him.
