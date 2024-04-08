Americans used to think of China as a place to do business and Latin America as a place to vacation. More recently, the United States has seen its southern neighbors as the source of desperate immigrants. That mentality led to the mess America is in today. Today the U.S. economy is overly reliant on China for critical supplies, while imports from countries in the U.S.'s own hemisphere, other than Canada and Mexico, are lagging, experts say. American influence in its own neighborhood is waning.

It does not have to be this way. I saw evidence of it in—with support from the United States.

Costa Rica is crucial to the mammoth U.S. effort to reduce reliance on microchips from China, which plays an outsized role in packaging and testing the tiny devices that power everything from smartphones to fighter jets. More than 40 percent of the chips the US Department of Defense uses for weapons systems and infrastructure depends on Chinese suppliers. More than 90 percent of all advanced chips are produced in Taiwan, a self-governing island claimed by China.

Now, Costa Rica is positioning itself to become a major hub outside Asia for microchip packaging and testing. In the 1990s, Intel built a factory near the capital, San José. That opened the door to more factories and industries and, as a result, an increasingly technology-oriented workforce. Today Costa Rica's main export category is no longer coffee or bananas, but medical devices.

Recently, in a hotel lounge near San José, President Rodrigo Chaves of Costa Rica touted tax incentives, regulatory reforms and a 99 percent renewable energy grid, while launching a national strategy to expand the industry. “Welcome to Costa Rica, a country where you will not face bureaucracy,” he proclaimed.

His audience — which included Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce; General Laura Richardson, who heads the US Southern Command; and top executives from Intel—applauded enthusiastically.

This major shakeup of the US supply chain could be the key to building better relations in Latin America at a time of growing isolationism in the United States.when both sides have become skeptical of free trade and frustrated by record numbers of immigrant arrivals.

The American CHIPS and Science Act includes billions of dollars in subsidies to build facilities on U.S. soil, but also provides modest funding to U.S. allies. Costa Rica and Panama have received money to strengthen their workforce and infrastructure. The Dominican Republic seems prepared to be next.

It is no coincidence that “building resilience” for supply chains is a goal of the Americas Act, a new bipartisan bill in the US that would renew relations with friendly neighbors and put them on the path to joining the USMCA , the trade agreement that replaced NAFTA. And if increased trade with Latin America builds an industrial base that otherwise would have gone to Asia, it could strengthen the region.

When the United States turned to Asia for cheap labor, it left a void in its own backyard. China is filling it, becoming the most important trading partner and investor in much of Latin America. Twenty-two countries in the Western Hemisphere have joined China's Belt and Road Initiative. Chinese companies are building a deep-sea port in Peru, a bridge over the Panama Canal and a space station in Argentina.

The United States cannot blame its Latin American friends for turning to China to make investments that it will not make. While the North American country has been trying to rule the world, it has been left out of its own hemisphere.

Supply chain diplomacy can help. So far, Costa Rica has hedged its bets, joining the Belt and Road while also lobbying for the opportunity to join the USMCA. But the possibility of being a microchip center seems to have tipped the balance. Chaves abruptly excluded Chinese supplier Huawei — and others — from building the country's 5G network, angering China.

“Sometimes you have to make difficult decisions,” Chaves told his audience. “We are not imagining the future; “We are building it, with those with whom we share values.”

It is smart, both geopolitically and economically, to foster that sense of shared destiny. It will not be a quick solution to the region's many problems, but it can help change the situation over time. Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic are relatively small countries with limited influence. But if their economies are booming, they can provide opportunities for those fleeing crisis-stricken places like Haiti and Nicaragua. Fewer immigrants will arrive at the doors of the United States.

Supply chain diplomacy has its risks. The US could be strengthening its future competitors. Industry attracts top talent and fierce loyalty. At the Intel plant near San Jose, a factory manager said “bleed blue”—the color of the company logo.

But this factory would not be competitive in the US. Even in Costa Rica, it has struggled to compete with Asia's low labor costs. In fact, Intel closed the plant in 2014 and shipped its work to Malaysia, leaving a skeleton team dedicated to research and development. The factory reopened in 2020, after the pandemic caused a chip shortage. Demand for chips will only increase with the rise of AI.

How the United States navigates the challenges that AI—and a much more powerful China—will shape its future? The United States has a choice: face those challenges alone or with friendly neighbors.