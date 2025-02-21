There is a generalized consensus on the possibilities of the circuit of the Zurich Marathon of Seville. It is believed that, with a greater budget than available to (1,990,000 euros according to the official figures of the organization), in the Spanish capital The world record could batter of the specialty. Major words, but the truth is that the circuit is ideal for its plain, its few curves (33), its wide avenues and a temperature of between 7 and 18 degrees in winter ideal for making great marks. From 2:21:23 marked by Francisco Medinafirst winner of the Sevillian marathon, in 1985, the evolution of the times has been very noticeable. In fact, the 2024 edition made it the sixth marathon worldwide faster of the year as far as the male elite is concerned.

The record of the Zurich Marathon of Seville dates precisely from its 39th edition, when the Ethiopian of the Geleta delighted the public present through the streets of the city with an exhibition in the second part of the route, overcoming the pulse of the Frenchman MORHAD AMDOUNI and stopping the chrono in the goal of the Delicias Paseo at 2:03:27. The Ethiopian achieved its double in Seville by winning the race and doing so with the addition of the plusmarca, surpassing its compatriot Abderehman in more than a minute, which had set it at 2:04:43 in 2022. Amdouni, second classified in 2024, also exceeded that record with a chrono of 2:03:47. RESA GELETA Thus began a year that would be historical and would still bring him many joys. To begin with, in the Olympic Paris Gameswhere he came to lead a marathon that was finally fifth with a time of 2:07:31. Consecrated already as one of the great specialists of the distance of Filipides, on December 1 he ran in Valencia and was second in goal by lowering his personal brand until 2:02:38.

Alemu Megertu, the 2022 winner in Seville with a record of the test with Abel Antón and Meritxell Soler



Juan José Úbeda





Ethiopian domain

The other great protagonist of 2024 on the blue carpet of the goal of the BUENOS AIRES GLORIET She was a compatriot of Geleta, Azmera Gebru, winner of the Sevillian marathon with a time of 2:22:13 that allowed him Alemu MegeruHolder of the plusmarca of the Zurich Marathon of Seville since 2022, when he stopped the clock at 2:18:52. Megeru sprayed a record that until then was held by the Ugandesa Juliet Cekwell With his 2:23:13 of 2020. Born in 1997, Megertu had already run and even won a marathon (that of Rome, in 2019), before arriving in Seville, but the truth is that since his triumph in the Spanish capital His progression has always gone to more.

In fact, she is the current marathon champion of Valencia With a time of 2:16:49 that, being a great brand, is not your best record. This data on April 21 of last year in Londonwhen he ended in fourth position (2:16:34). Interestingly, his personal plusmarca did not earn him to be on the podium of the famous British marathon, one of the Seven Majorsof which there was already third in 2022 and second in 2023. Both RESA GELETA and Alemu Megeru are the living show that the Zurich Marathon of Seville, in the absence of a greater financial muscle to recruit the best in the world of specialty, is One of the best trampolines for very promising athletes that are about to make the leap to consecrate themselves in the very hard discipline of the 42 kilometers and 195 meters.