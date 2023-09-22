Lionel Andrés Messi, the best player on the planet soccer, had to be replaced in the first half of the match where his club, Inter Miami of the MLS of the United States, ended up beating Toronto FC by 4 to 0, so he woke up the concern of all his fans, especially because he was returning after recovering from an illness that had prevented him from playing with the Argentine team against Bolivia in the South American Qualifiers.
After feeling discomfort, he left the field after 36 minutes and there is concern about his condition for the team’s next matches. The pain is in the hamstring of the right leg. There he usually massages himself lately when he feels overloaded by the intense number of games and the logical advance in age.
“I think he stopped in time, because just before (the injury) he had made a sign to me that I thought was for him and it was for Jordi. Let’s go day by day. I know we have a final, but there is no way they will enter the field if they are not in a position to do so.”Tata Martino, Inter’s Argentine coach, began at a press conference.
The DT revealed: “It is a scar from an old injury that bothers him. In the images from when he came from the National Team he did not have an injury. I believe there is no muscle injury, but I am saying that from a conversation with him. We must determine in the coming days how to continue,” he said.
The ‘Pulga’ will not play next Sunday against Orlando, in the “Clásico del Sol” for the MLS, especially thinking about taking care of him to see if he can reach the final of the US Open Cup, on September 27, against Houston Dynamo .
