Just a few months ago DEBATE made you aware of the sixth mass extinction of the Landnow, we will talk about a study that raises about the seventh mass extinction in the planet.

It is clear that the seventh mass extinction would have negative effects for all beings on EarthTherefore, we recommend making a deep reflection on how you could positively influence your environment.

As you can see, scientific people who study the matter consider that similar events have been carried out on other occasions in our world.

In the past, the members of the animal, plant, fungi, protista and monera kingdoms have been able to adapt and continue to subsist to avoid the definitive extinction of their members.

So, do we have to worry? Not for the continuity of humanity, not at this time, but it is relevant to think about how to avoid environmental problems.

What is the seventh mass extinction?

Over millions of years, the planet has experienced six devastating events that have significantly altered biodiversity. Currently, scientists are raising the possibility of a seventh great extinction in the making.

According to experts from the University of California Riverside (UCR) and Virginia Techthis mass extinction phenomenon is associated with environmental modifications and a decrease in the population of species.

About 550 million years ago, a similar event occurred during the Ediacaran period.

Ediacaran creatures, the first organisms with complex multicellular life, experienced a marked decline due to changes in oxygen levels in the oceans. Those species that managed to survive developed adaptations to face conditions with less oxygen availability.

Differentiating this mass extinction from other events has been challenging. due to the poor fossil preservation of organisms with soft tissues.

However, the scientists have carried out exhaustive investigations to document characteristics such as body size, mobility, feeding and behavior of these species.

The seventh great extinction on EarthAccording to experts, it is a process in constant transformation, where researchers explore its causes and effects in order to better understand the biological and geological history of our planet.