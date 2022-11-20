The debut of the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the match between the hosts and Ecuador. The score strongly favored the visitors by a score of 2-0 with a brace from Enner Valencia.
Likewise, and after the striking inauguration that stood out for the show and for the representative characters of each of the World Cups, what caught our attention was the out-of-place ‘semi-automatic’ technology.
It was 2 minutes into the game when striker Enner Valencia scored the goal, however, it was annulled thanks to VAR with the new technology.
What does this technology consist of?
It all starts from the ball Al Rihla, which has an Inertial Measurement Unit sensor inside that detects the exact moment in which the ball is connected. It also has a battery that is charged by induction.
In each of the stadiums there are 12 cameras in order to take data that help the referees, assistants and technicians with everything they need. That is, this new technology will help the whistlers in making decisions in moments of doubt.
The ball will detect the moment in which a pass is given, to then semi-automatically determine an offside position. This is achieved with the monitoring of the cameras that will follow up on the players involved for the VAR.
Finally, those in ‘black’ will have a screen on their wrists that they can lean on to determine if a shot has ended in a goal or not. Without a doubt, this new World Cup will be the watershed for a new technology from now on.
