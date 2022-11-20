Scandal from minute 2? 😳

Enner Valencia scores the first goal of the World Cup for the Ecuadorian team, but the referee scores Offside, due to the intervention of the Var with new technology.#World CupQatar2022#Qatar2022#FIFAWorldCup

What do you think of the disallowed goal? pic.twitter.com/GHwv9FTAmZ

— 🅰️ndres 🅱️ustamante (@Andresb_oficial) November 20, 2022