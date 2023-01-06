In the coming weeks we will be sharing our favorite episodes from our archive. This time we look back at what makes Aimée de Jongh’s work so special.

Until recently, Michel Krielaars had hardly any experience with graphic novels. But when he Days of sand by writer and illustrator Aimee de Jongh, he read it in one go. Sensational, he thought. What makes Aimee de Jongh so good? Michel Krielaars talks to graphic novel connoisseurs Ron Rijghard and Stefan Nieuwenhuis. They discuss the magical way in which image and text reinforce each other in this special literary genre.

Read the article that Ron wrote here with tips about special graphic novels.

Books discussed in this episode:

Jason Lutes: Berlin. Drawn And Quarterly.

Aimee de Jong: Days of Sand. Scratch Books.

Barbara Stock: Vincent. Nijgh & Van Ditmar.

Barbara Stock: The philosopher, the dog and the wedding. Nijgh & Van Ditmar.

Jose-Luis Munuera: Herman Melville: The clerk Bartleby. Standard Publisher.

George Mertens: Bleach. Eye catching.

Chris Ware: Jimmy Corrigan. Vintage Publishing.