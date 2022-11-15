“We must resolutely oppose the politicization of food and energy problems and turn them into tools and weapons,” Xi told the Bali summit, while at the same time reiterating his opposition to Western sanctions policy.

He stressed that “defining intellectual lines and provoking differences between blocs and political factions will only lead to dividing the world and hindering the progress of humanity.”

In turn, French President Emmanuel Macron called on his Chinese counterpart to bring Russia to the negotiating table to find a solution to the Ukraine war.

The French presidency stated that Macron called on Xi to “deliver messages to Russian President Vladimir Putin to avoid escalation and return seriously to the negotiating table.”

Macron told Xi, after shaking hands with him and starting the talks between them, that we must “join our efforts to respond (…) to global crises such as Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

While Xi did not mention the conflict directly during the meeting, according to the official Xinhua news agency, he indicated that the world was going through a “stage of turbulence and transformation,” calling for “openness and cooperation.”