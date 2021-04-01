Some people suffer from the appearance of a red rash on their arm, after receiving Moderna’s vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

The British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that a number of people reported the appearance of red spots on their arm after receiving the Moderna vaccine, accompanied by itching and some pain.

This group expressed concern about the causes of this swelling of the skin, and they said that it is suspicious.

However, Peter Chen Hong, a professor of medicine and an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, reassured everyone about the Moderna vaccine and revealed the secret behind the rash.

He said, “In fact, these red spots are a – harmless – response from the immune system … and they disappear within a week or less.”

He added, “This reaction should not be a cause for concern … on the contrary, it is an indication that your body has reacted to the vaccine and is intensifying to prevent possible infection in the future.”

He stated, “The first reason not to worry is that the reaction you feel means that your immune system is working well and preparing to protect you in the future.”

And Peter continued: “The second reason is that it disappears and does not last forever.”