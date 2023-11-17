The letter said, “Israel bears full responsibility for all acts of violence that erupt.”

The Palestine Solidarity Committee was the one that prepared the statement, which was eventually signed by more than 30 student organizations at the university.

This development represents one aspect of changing popular support for Israel in the United States, especially among young people who have increasingly supported the Palestinian people.

This is not entirely new.

A few months before the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the American magazine Foreign Policy wrote a report indicating that popular support for Israel in the United States is steadily declining.

In contrast, sympathy for the Palestinians is on the rise.

Record levels

Newsweek magazine considered that support for Palestine among Americans has risen to record levels in recent years, with many of them considering the Israeli occupation an “ethnic apparition.”

With the outbreak of war, social media platforms in the United States were flooded with video clips showing demonstrations in support of Palestine on university campuses and city centers, where symbols such as the keffiyeh and the Palestinian flag appear, and many chant the slogan “Free Palestine.”

On November 4, about 300,000 people demonstrated in Washington, DC, the largest demonstration in support of Palestine in the history of the United States.

Generation Z has a more skeptical outlook

According to Reuters, Generation Z, or millennials, is more skeptical about Israeli policy towards the Palestinians than older generations.

An opinion poll conducted by Reuters in cooperation with Ipsos, late last October, that is, weeks after the outbreak of the war, shows that 34% of Americans aged 18-39 years believe that Hamas is the cause of the war, while the percentage reaches 58% among others. Those over 40 years old.

Historically, Israel has enjoyed great popular support in the United States, and this continued even after the outbreak of the last war, as about two-thirds of participants in a poll published by American National Radio said that Washington should support Israel in its war on Gaza, but young people have a different opinion.

the reasons

The American website “The Nation” says that there is an increasing percentage of young Americans who sympathize with the Palestinians, because they see a similarity between the American justice movement, such as “Black Lives Matter, and the Palestinians who are subjected to systematic oppression by the Israeli government.”

Young people want to feel like they are doing something beneficial for humanity, such as social justice issues

Jonathan Graubart, professor of political science at the University of San Diego in California, says: “There is great openness to criticizing Israel and there is even openness to anti-Zionism.”

He adds that this was socially unacceptable when he was young.

Communication networks

Historically, Americans consumed news through a small number of media outlets, which chose Israel’s side in covering the conflict and covered the suffering of the Palestinians only a little.

Today, American youth are able to reach more diverse voices through communication platforms that have demonstrated Palestinian voices that have reached the heart of America.

Religious identity

As for Kerry Anderson, the writer and political consultant, religious identity has declined among American youth, especially among the youth of the Democratic Party, which has diminished the sense of loyalty to the Holy Land.

These young people also do not accept the traditional assumptions on which American foreign policy is based.

Many young American Jews are more willing to question and criticize Israeli policies than they were in the past.

As for the Prospect website, it says that Americans under the age of 35 only know Israel under the rule of the extreme right, which is determined to confine the Palestinians in the occupied territories to smaller geographical spots than ever before, force them to leave to other countries, and make their lives unbearable.