The media wing of the Pakistani army initially reported that six people were killed in Sunday’s bombing, but the death toll later rose to seven.

The military said 16 others were wounded, blaming the casualties on “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” of heavy weapons at civilians by Afghan forces.

The Pakistani army indicated that the forces returned the Afghan fire, but gave no other details.

According to the Pakistani army, contacts have been made with the authorities in the Afghan capital, Kabul, to highlight the seriousness of the border incident.

The heavy shelling of Chaman, a town in southwestern Pakistan, is the latest in a series of deadly incidents and attacks that have escalated tensions with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Chaman is the main border crossing for trade between the two countries.

Pakistani authorities said the crossing was reopened on Monday morning.

Taliban response

In Afghanistan, the spokesman for the governor of Kandahar province, Ataullah Zaid, linked the clashes between Pakistani and Taliban forces to the construction of new checkpoints on the Afghan side of the border.

The spokesman added that a Taliban fighter was killed and 10 wounded, explaining that 3 civilians were also wounded.