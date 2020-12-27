Salman Khan may have turned 55, but looking at him, no one can say that he has crossed half of his age. So let’s also tell you what is the secret behind Salman being so fit.

Salman has always been known for his fit body. His fans are also crazy about his body. Salman works hard for hours to keep himself fit. This is the reason why his fans are convinced of his look and fitness.

Do exercise for 2 to 3 hours

Salman is so serious about his fitness that he gets to do his exercises first as soon as he wakes up in the morning. They work hard for 2 to 3 hours a day. Let them know that they do weight training exercises three days a week to keep the body in shape. And for the remaining three days they do cardio exercises. Along with this, Salman also loves cycling. He mostly goes on a cycle to shoot his films.

Salman takes healthy diet

Salman always tries something new to live up to the expectations of his fans, and that’s why he also takes special care of his food and drink. Let me tell you that at one time Salman loved to eat spicy and Italian food. Salman was a fan of pizza, pavbhaji, ice cream, but ever since Manish has become a gym trainer in his life. Since then, Salman has given up eating all these things. Now Salman takes the white part of two eggs and protein shake before exercise in the morning. Then after exercise take almonds, oats, white part of three eggs and a protein bar. With this, they take four eggs and milk in their breakfast.

Lunch

In order to keep himself menten, Salman Apni has given up many of his favorite things. That is why they only take fried fish and mutton in lunch. Many times he also eats roti with boiled vegetables.

Dinner

At dinner, Salman refrains from eating heavily. They only take white egg, fish or chicken soup at night.

Salman does not eat sweets

Salman does not eat any food outside to look fit in films. They stay away from junk food. Salman also avoids sweets. Because they believe that sweet causes the most harm to our body. Therefore, we should not consume sweets. This is the reason why Salman’s diet includes fruits, green vegetables and meat. Due to which they get protein.

read this also-

Birthday Special: Salman Khan’s girlfriends whom talk reached marriage but could not meet

Sometimes Fardeen Khan was the show stopper and background model Deepika Padukone, see viral photo