Politicians in Germany are warning of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. But what does this second corona wave stand for? And how do virologists think it will go? An overview.

Munich – infection, symptoms, previous illness, death rate – our knowledge about corona fits into the Coronavirus pandemic together like a puzzle. This applies to corona for example for the immunity or the Dark figure on Covid-19 infections in Germany. And so it is now with the so-called second wave.

Second wave of the coronavirus pandemic: stormy or like a flood?

The questions behind it: Is it storming and unstoppable in Germany, or is it more controlled and lasting over a longer period of time?

According to the knowledge gathered in midsummer, as of the end of August, the second variant is for the second corona wave probably the more likely one. Adjustments not excluded. As with so much in the Coronavirus pandemicwhich often does not allow for clearly binding answers.

Coronavirus pandemic: “Second wave” in Germany “emerging”

“The second wave is clearly emerging because we are now seeing an increase in the number of active infections over several weeks,” said the Leipzig epidemiologist Markus Scholz German press agency (Publication on August 21st): “So I currently don’t see any scope for more Relaxations – also and especially not for large events. People go around, get drinks, go to the toilet – then there are a lot of contacts that are difficult to understand given a large number of people. “

Of the Medical Association of the Marburger Bund on the other hand, was already certain in an assessment from early August: The second wave would have Germany already recorded at this point in time.

Specifically: The chairwoman of the doctors’ association, Susanne Johna, spoke about a “second, flat surge” in an interview with Augsburger Allgemeine. An important additional information: The second wave be in the Coronavirus pandemic not comparable with the numbers from March and April as the values ​​of new infections with the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 shot up.

Medical Association: Second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as long as there are no corona drugs

At the time, Johna also provided an indication of how long the second wave in the Corona crisis will continue in their opinion. That is, as long as there is no medication to treat Covid-19 give.

Until then, the second phase is called the Coronavirus pandemic: Contain. “This is only possible with the AHA formula – distance, hygiene, everyday mask – and local quarantine,” she continued. In her opinion, the face mask “saves lives.”

As with a permanent one second corona wave Medically, however, is regulated in detail. According to the Marburger BundIn stage one there will be a lower number of intensive care beds for potential patients Covid-19 patients kept free. If these are occupied, step two comes into effect 24 hours later and the capacities in the intensive care units are expanded.

In the corona crisis, Germany is prepared for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic

“This goes on step by step until you then all for the highest alarm and expansion level Covid-19 patients exhaustive available intensive capacities, ”said Johna. But how can the very cryptic second wave define, grasp and name?

Simplified: they go Corona infection numbers up again, like a curve, it becomes problematic. Means: If the Reproduction number R increases, this is an indication of a second wave of infections. To classify: The Reproduction number R indicates how many people are infected on average by a person infected with a virus. This makes it easier to predict the likelihood of new infections. If the value R is around 1, the infection rate remains the same.

A clearly defined limit, understandable for everyone, from when generally valid from one second wave is spoken, however, does not exist.

Virologists about coronavirus: second wave or permanent wave in Germany?

Germany’s virologists, who have been in the public eye for months, are meanwhile busily debating the terminology. Of the Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck, Author of the Heinsberg study, avoids the designation “second wave“.

He spoke to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung of a “perm that goes up and down again and again”. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, shares this assessment. The 68-year-old also spoke with a view to the insidious Coronavirus from a permanent wave of infection.

Ultimately, all experts agree that the second phase of the pandemic will last a very long time. (pm)