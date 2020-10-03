A photo: Google Press Service

Answers Evgeniya Voskoboinikova, Strategic Partnerships Manager, Google Russiawho, after the accident, moves in a wheelchair:

Collaboration at Google

– How did I get into such a large corporation? This is a separate and long story about overcoming oneself and struggling with complexes. I entered the university as an ecologist, but I quickly realized that this was not at all mine. Nevertheless, I received a diploma in this area, which I am very happy about. Higher education is necessary, although understanding of what you really want to do sometimes comes much later. But learning new things is always worth it, especially with modern capabilities and tools that companies such as Google provide. In 2011, when I moved to Moscow and started working on the Dozhd TV channel, I definitely didn’t think that I would ever be able to work for a large corporation. But my friends recommended that I try to send my resume to Google, and after long interviews I was hired. You need to go to your dream and strive with all your might, then everything will definitely work out.

How does Google work?

I have been working at Google for over a year now. Not only do we eat and play computer games, we also create awesome foods, have phenomenal meetings, and just work hard. Google’s main advantage – the company pays a lot of attention not only to you as an employee, but also to you as a person. As a person with a disability, this is especially pleasant for me. When I first joined the team, I was immediately contacted by the specialists involved in adapting the environment for all employees. They made a special ramp for me, adapted the bathroom for people in wheelchairs – everything so that I can work in the office with maximum comfort. This, of course, is very captivating when you are treated as a person with special features and not disadvantages.

The nuances of a person with special needs

There are actually a lot of stereotypes, but I would like to pay special attention to one. There is an opinion that people with disabilities do not work, but sit on the neck of the state and live on a small pension, so they cannot afford anything and spend their lives within four walls. Indeed, it is not easy for people with disabilities to get out of the house, but there are more and more of those who lead an active lifestyle. They work in completely different areas: from sales to the construction of huge factories. In addition to physical disability, there is a mental disability, such as autism spectrum syndrome. I know many people with this syndrome who have become great engineers, programmers, creating awesome products, including at Google.

Special conditions

In fact, this issue is being actively worked out, since according to the current standards for some groups of disabilities, the framework and working conditions are not quite correctly established. For example, employees with disabilities in groups 1 and 2 are allowed to work no more than 35 hours per week. Employers give such employees 30 days of paid leave, which is 5 days more than the norm. Most employees with disabilities have a complex of underestimation, when it seems that your employer will blame everything on your characteristics, assuming that an employee with a disability cannot perform the same amount of work. Another important preference from the employer – it is adaptation of the workplace, which is also financed from government grants. Some companies run training programs for people with disabilities to help them find full-time jobs.

Relations with colleagues

It is always difficult, especially for people with disabilities, but most importantly – it is not about hushing up problems, but talking about them. It is worth talking with colleagues about how comfortable or uncomfortable you are with performing your work tasks, discussing them, asking for help and helping yourself – this is perhaps the main thing in building relationships. It is equally important to fulfill your obligations, regardless of whether you have a disability. Using your disability as an excuse to keep promises is bad for your relationships with colleagues. Do not be afraid to ask colleagues for help, they will surely answer yes.

Where to find inspiration?

Lately, many people lack inspiration. My personal source – absolutely any little things. You don’t need to go somewhere far away for inspiration. If you understand that you are devastated internally, you just need to be in silence alone with yourself, and inspiration will come to you by itself. You need to learn not to reach the point of burnout, no matter what you do, and to let go of all your worries and emotions.