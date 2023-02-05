Science supports it! This tape hosted on Netflix was recorded during the pandemic and with less than 1 hour duration it has already surpassed classics such as “The Conjuring”, “Sinister” and more.

Did you know Netflix Do you have the scariest movie ever in your catalogue? This is not only because of its good reception on Rotten Tomatoes (it received 99% approval from critics and 71% from the public), but also because a scientific study endorsed that distinction. Believe it or not, this production was recorded in 10 weeks during the pandemic and, as unrealistic as it may sound, Zoom was used to film its less than 60 minute footage.

The film in question is “Host”, which you should watch in the company of someone else, because its scenes, full of tension and shocks, could send your heart rate to the top. Next, we tell you more details.

What is “Host” about?

“During the COVID-19 quarantine, six friends perform a séance with a medium. But things get out of control and they get more than expected ”, indicates the official Netflix synopsis.

Host focuses on a group of friends who have a video call with a medium, in full confinement due to the pandemic. They just want to have the experience of contacting spirits accompanied by an expert on the subject. However, the poor internet connection forces them to follow the séance on their own.

When they believe that they have closed the passage between this world and the world of the dead, they realize that all they have done is attract dark entities that will put each of them in mortal danger. Not all will survive the threat of extradimensional hosts.

The science behind “Host”: proven terror

In 2022, the study “Science of scare” was published by the company Broadband Choice. The investigation evaluated the cardiac response of various participants to determine the level of terror that it generated in the spectators. In this way, those in charge of the project concluded that “Host” is the most terrifying film in history.

With the results, it surpassed classics and cult works in the genre, such as “Sinister”, “El conjuro” and more.