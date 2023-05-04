As reported by RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain has made the decision to sanction the world champion with a two-week suspension of employment and salary. During this period, Messi will not be able to participate in matches or train with the team.
According to RMC Sport, the decision to sanction Messi has been taken by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of Paris Saint-Germain. The reason for the sanction is the trip that the Argentine star made to Saudi Arabia on May 1. After the 3-1 home defeat against Lorient, the PSG players had agreed two days off with their coach, and Leo took advantage of that “holiday” to make the trip that he had already refused on two previous occasions. It should be noted that Messi is a tourism ambassador in the capital of Saudi Arabia.
According to the information provided, Messi undertook a trip to Saudi Arabia without having authorization from the club. As a result of this action, Paris Saint-Germain has decided to impose a two-week ban on him, during which he will not be able to participate in matches or train with the team. In addition, during this period, Messi will not receive the corresponding salary from him.
Both parties had already reached an agreement in principle for the striker to fulfill the optional contract year they had agreed to in 2021. The offer remained unchanged: Messi would continue at PSG if both parties agreed to agree to the same contract. PSG had already complied with his part and the only thing left was for Leo to accept the same contract that he signed two years ago. However, the relationship between the two parties has been cooling off in recent years to reach a point of no return. Messi will leave Paris.
