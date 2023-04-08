The function of a soccer referee is a real nightmare since a good job goes unnoticed but at the slightest mistake you have everyone pointing at you. Fortunately, technology has advanced and now they have more means to be able to make the right decision and it is a trade that has shown great evolution in recent years.
This can be seen above all in Spain, since since September 2020 the referee is considered a professional, with which he became another athlete with a contract, which makes it easier for them to prepare more thoroughly and perfect their work. Spanish referees are the best paid in all of Europe, followed by Italians.
In Spain, a referee has a salary of 12,500 euros per month as a base, then you have to add the bonuses for each match refereed (4,200 euros on the field and 2,100 euros from the VAR). The average for each season is that each referee makes about 20 games plus 10 from the VAR in La Liga, and the Copa del Rey have the same premiums. In the Champions League, the premiums are 7,000 euros per game.
The highest paid referee last year was Mateu Lahoz, who, including the World Cup and international matches, earned around 335,000 euros.
Outside of Spain it is not such a well-paid job
In the rest of the European leagues, it is striking how the Premier League, which has a higher amount of money than the rest of the leagues, but the referees do not earn as much. Compared to the 250,000 euros per year that Spanish referees receive, in England there are only about 110,000. The English do not even enter the podium, since both the Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 are quite ahead.
Serie A is the closest to La Liga, and that is still about 110,000 euros below the Spanish. In Italy, a referee charges about 140,000 euros per match, of which the premium per match is 3,400 euros. Of the major European leagues, the Portuguese is the least advanced. The referees are semi-professionals and earn about 30,000 euros a year.
|
League
|
Monthly salary
|
premium per match
|
Annual salary
|
The league
|
€12,500
|
4,200 euros
|
250,000 euros
|
Premier League
|
€3,700
|
€1,300
|
€110,000
|
bundesliga
|
€2,500-6,000
|
€3,600
|
€125,000
|
A series
|
€3,900-6,500
|
€3,400
|
€140,000
|
league 1
|
6,000 euros
|
2,900 euros
|
€120,000
|
First League
|
€750-2,500
|
€1,500
|
€30,000
