After returning to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, Brahim Díaz has taken on a much more important role in the Madrid rotation. Find out how much the player earns in this article.
After a very convincing last season on loan at AC Milan, Brahim Díaz has returned to Real Madrid and has found his role to contribute his talent to the merengue team. The attacking midfielder, who remains a supersubmarine in Carlo Ancelotti's mind, knows how to shine when he has the opportunity.
According to the portal CapologyBrahim Díaz will receive a salary of 7.29 million euros this season. It is the first year of a 4-year contract with a salary that will be fixed throughout.
Brahim Díaz's profile seems perfectly suited for the role of a disruptor, so it's safe to assume that he won't become a regular starter despite his excellent performances. And the probable arrival of Kylian Mbappé next summer does not seem to be going to give him more playing minutes…
Thus, Brahim Díaz could be a key player on the Real Madrid bench in the long term, who could be called upon occasionally if one of the attacking players suffers a period of poor form, due to injury or suspension.
So far this season, Brahim has played 1,454 minutes for Real Madrid spread over 32 games in which he has scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists, across all competitions. Of those 32 games in which he has played, Brahim has started in 15 of them, while the rest came off the bench.
