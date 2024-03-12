Luka Modric joined the Spanish club in 2012 and has been a centerpiece of the team ever since. real Madrid. He was part of the legendary trio of midfielders, along with Casemiro and Toni Kroos. Discover in this article the salary that the Croatian midfielder receives this season.
Although Luka Modric has seen his playing time decrease this season, he remains an important player in Real Madrid's midfield. He now assumes a new role. Less in the shoes of a starter, he regularly comes on around the hour to provide his genius and find his attackers in space against defenses tired by his efforts for more than 60 minutes.
According to Capology, Luka Modric will receive a salary of 21.88 million euros per year in 2024. This has also happened since the 2019-20 season, after an extension of his previous contract.
Since 2020, Luka Modric has been a fan of “1+1” contracts. This allows him and the club to renegotiate his contract each year. And it seems that the summer 2023 extension was the last. With the development of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga, as well as Toni Kroos, who appears closer to a contract extension than the end of his career, there is little room left for Luka Modric.
The president of his training club, Dinamo Zagreb, announced that it would be an honor for him to see the Croatian return for one last dance before hanging up his boots for good. The Saudi Pro League would also covet him closely.
