He's only 16 years old! However, Lamine Yamal has already made an important place for himself at FC Barcelona. He has four goals and six assists in LaLiga this season. The young winger even shines in La Roja, where he scored two goals in four international matches.
La Masía is full of talent! The famous training center of FC Barcelona in particular allowed the explosion of Lamine Yamal. Now, the young 16-year-old winger has made an important place for himself with the Blaugrana. According to Capology the Catalan star already earns an annual salary of 2 million euros, bonus included
Although Barcelona is not having a great season (third in LaLiga, far behind Real Madrid) and is in the round of 16 of the Champions League, the emergence of a young figure like Yamal allows the culés to get excited about great achievements in the next seasons.
At the moment, he has a contract until June 2026 with his training club. There is no doubt that Barça will very quickly seek to extend his release clause. Taking into account his recent performances and his potential, he will undoubtedly be entitled to a good revaluation. He represents the present and the future of the Blaugrana.
#salary #Lamine #Yamal #Barcelona39s #jewel
