With the visit of President Gustavo Petro to SpainMuch has been said about the King Felipe VI and his family.

One of the aspects that the monarchy arouses the most curiosity is its patrimony, if they are paid for their work and where this money comes from. In the case of Spain, the Constitution establishes that the Head of State disposes each year of “a global amount to support his family and his House and distributes it freely”.

The king of Spain receives about 22,441 euros per month. Photo: Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo

This year, Felipe VI will collect 269,296 gross euros, (close to 1,350 million pesos) divided into twelve monthly installments, which means that each month the king earns about 22,441 euros, approximately 112 million pesos.

This represents 10,369 euros more than what he earned as a salary in 2022, when his State allocation was 258,927 euros, reports EFE.

Queens Letizia and Sofía will also receive this year 148,105 (740 million pesos) and 121,186 euros, (610 million pesos) respectively.

The Casa del Rey has published on its website the breakdown of the total budget for this year, which amounts to 8.43 million euros, that remains frozen.

The emeritus king Juan Carlos does not receive any salary, since he was withdrawn in 2020 after discovering his hidden heritage abroad. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía do not receive any amount from the State.

How much is the patrimony of King Felipe VI?

In the official communication, published from the Palacio de La Zarzuela in 2022, it was established that King Felipe VI of Spain has a patrimony of 2,573,392 euros.

The origin of its patrimony is mainly due to the rEtributions received from the State in the last 25 yearsboth as Prince of Asturias, when he was heir to the throne, and as king, a position he has held since 2014, when his father abdicated.

These remunerations total about 4.27 million euros gross, about 4.5 million dollars.

“His Majesty the King, guided by that same spirit of service and civic commitment, adds today to his constitutional responsibilities his personal decision to make his patrimony public, which amounts to the amount of 2,573,392.80 euros,” said the Royal House when sharing said statement.

From this heritage accumulated since 1998, 2.26 million euros are bank deposits and investment funds and 305,450 euros are objects of art, antiques and personal jewellery. Felipe VI has no real estate, nor money abroad, according to the statement.

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO

WITH INFORMATION FROM EFE AND EUROPA PRESS

TIME

