Although the process is not always simple, The United States has multiple job options for foreigners, and one of the areas in which the largest number of people are usually employed is the countryside. It is known that in Latin America this activity is one of those that generate the lowest income, but in the case of the American Union is the situation different? Two young Mexicans shared what their salary is.

Through social networks it is common for users to share their experience living and working in the United States. Many of the videos are success stories, since the amounts that foreigners claim to earn for simple and usually low-paid jobs in Latin America impress those who are also seeking to be part of the famous American dream.

Through the TikTok account @marce__vazquez, a series of videos are shared regarding the work in the field in the United States where some of the most common tasks are explained, as well as the average salaries depending on the activity and the type of fruits or vegetables that are harvested.

In one of the clips, the content creator interviewed a couple of farmers who work growing lettuce in the United States. The first is a man who is in charge of packing the vegetables and claims to enjoy his work. He points out that He earns US$19 an hour and that week he got a check for US$900.

A second interviewee, identified as Mario, who is also in charge of packing the lettuce, also said that he enjoys what he does and that earns around US$16.50 an hour, but most of the time you end up earning between US$19 and US$20 thanks to productivity bonuses. He also shared that most of his earnings he sends to Mexico, he only keeps some for his own expenses. The 21-year-old also said that he has been working for the company for four years.

The video has received thousands of reactions. However, many of the comments refer to the fact that, although US$900 a week seems like a good amount of money, it must be considered that workers earn, but also spend in dollars, so in reality the amount is not that big. high and probably what they end up sending to their families is little.

What does it take to work in the field in the United States legally?

To work legally in the United States in agriculture, construction forestry and other industry, it is necessary process an H-2 visa. According to information from the US Embassy and Consulates, this is a temporary permit that can be obtained through the following steps:

Must be Find a company in the United States that needs temporary workers. This is done through referrals, a local agent, job fairs, or at local government immigrant care centers.

Once you contact the employer, review the details of the job offer to find out the activities and salary. It is important to note that a written contract must be issued in the language that the employee understands, specifying the salary, duration of employment, hours, benefits and any deductions that will be made from the payment.

The authorities clarified that the H-2 visas They are only provided by request, meaning that an employer in the United States must request approval from the Department of Citizenship and Immigration Services before being able to hire.

The next step is to complete the DS-160 visa application form and pay the US$190 fee and then attend an interview at the consulate where information such as a criminal record will be requested, which, the authorities clarify, will not mean denial. . It is important to have a valid passport, a valid petition number provided by the employer and proof of payment to attend the appointment.

If the application is approved, the visa will be received and the person must go to a port of entry in the United States where they will enter as H-2 worker.