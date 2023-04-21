In a few days, Bogotá will host a summit with the presence of at least 15 invited countries to discuss Venezuela. It seems that Caracas may once again be the topic of the agenda -at least in the region- as happened between 2019-2020, when international pressure put Nicolás Maduro against the wall.

But this time it has been the Colombian president Gustavo Petro who has decided to insist on the lifting of sanctions to your neighbor, sanctioned by the United States and the European Union, which has been a reason for the Maduro administration not to continue the dialogue with its opponents in a fluid and constant manner.

Prior to this meeting, Caracas received Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who undertook a tour of Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, the last three more than partners, they are ideological allies and in the case of Brazil, an important connection through the BRICS.

“The visit has a symbolic value given the moment we are going through. Lavrov’s discursive line was aimed at reaffirming the position in which Venezuela shares the same worldview and approach to the international order,” Rommer Ytriago, a specialist in international law and politics at the Central University of Venezuela, told EL TIEMPO.

For Ytriago, it is a clear message for the United States. Russia showing the relationship with Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela reaffirms the need to subdue Washington.

But going back to the Bogotá conference in the coming days, it is interesting to evaluate Russia’s presence in Caracas.

This visit was made to strengthen Maduro’s negotiating position in view of the Bogotá meeting See also My Wedding Stories will come to Russia | Atomix

The Venezuelan foreign minister, Yván Gil, affirmed on Tuesday together with Lavrov that the Colombian initiative of the conference on April 25 is for the lifting of sanctions against Venezuela. “In that we have a strong and strategic alliance with the government of the Russian Federation,” emphasized Gil, referring to the discursive unity of Caracas and Moscow.

“Together with our Venezuelan friends, we speak from a united position in defense of the right of peoples to determine their own future, their destiny without external interference, without dictation or blackmail. And without, of course, iattempts to influence them through unilateral restrictive measures and illegal practices now practiced by the collective West,” Lavrov said.

“This visit was made to strengthen Maduro’s negotiating position in view of the Bogotá meeting,” Daniel Arias, a political scientist and regional development expert, believes.

Yvan Gil, Foreign Minister of Venezuela, and Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia.

Bearing in mind that Russia is one of the accompanying countries in the Venezuelan dialogue process between the ruling party and the opposition, Arias believes the presence of Lavrov wants to give that message from “Maduro’s negotiating power” or otherwise “sabotage the meeting with an intolerant position based on the strength of having powerful allies.”

In addition to this message, the anti-western position of Venezuela seems to get even stronger. “Of course, it is to show the US that it is in its backyard and that it seeks to expand its presence,” Jonathan Benavides, a professor at the Central University of Venezuela specializing in geopolitics of Russia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, told this newspaper.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

