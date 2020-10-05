Sometimes, a quick response to an uncomfortable question can trigger catastrophe by not thinking carefully about what we really mean. Thus, there are authors who advise breathing and pausing before answering.

How do you collect the BBC in a publication, the consultant and author of the bestseller ‘Applied EQ, Guide to Emotional Intelligence in the Real World’, Justin bariso, coined the term ‘rule of awkward silence’ to that moment when we pause before quickly answering a question that takes us by surprise.

Y why is it called ‘awkward silence‘? As explained by its author for the BBC, this concept It refers to the fact that the pause, which can last several seconds, makes the interlocutor feel confused if they are not used to this type of conversation.

Personalities who use this rule

Great entrepreneurs like Tim cook, executive director of Manzana, Y Jeff Bezos, founder of AmazonThey have resorted to this rule on numerous occasions so as not to regret it after their words. But before they used it Steve Jobs.

On one occasion It took up to 20 seconds for the founder of Apple to answer a question from an individual who attended a developer conference in 1997. Someone from the audience screamed “You don’t know what you’re talking about” and Jobs, after thinking it over and drinking water, answered: “You know? You can be liked by some people sometimes, but … “. He paused again for 8 seconds and continued: “One of the most difficult things when you are trying to achieve change is that, people like this gentleman are right … in some areas”, He said.

Faced with this, Bariso explains: “This rule has always been a valuable tool of emotional intelligence, because it allows you to balance thought and emotion, instead of reacting based only on feelings.”

The benefits of the rule

According to its author, the application of this rule can make an individual stop feeling uncomfortable in an embarrassing situation, therefore, believes that this silence may have benefits such as silencing the outside world, exercising your thinking, getting to the root of problems more effectively, giving better thought out and deeper responses, balancing your emotions, being in harmony with your values ​​and principles, saying what you really want to say and increase your confidence.