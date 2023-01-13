Big people have been publicly claiming that the interest rate should give way. After all, nowhere on the planet is remunerating like here. “Only Brazil guarantees the rentier a real rate close to 8% a year without risk and with immediate liquidity”, wrote economist André Lara Resende, who was part of the new government’s transition team, in the 2022 erasure. Half a dozen days later, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, reinforced the choir. “You have lower inflation here than the US and Europe, but the real interest rate is the highest on the planet,” he said. “Look at the paradox. It is a completely anomalous situation.”

Talking about an interest rate that ferociously remunerates public bond holders in a poor and unequal country makes the argument for its overthrow difficult to deconstruct. As Lara Resende wrote, almost all of the shares are in the hands of financial institutions, funds of all kinds and 9% in the hands of foreigners. With a return of around 8%, any entrepreneur would think twice about putting money in for guaranteed income or investing in an uncertain economy. Minister Haddad says that “it is an inappropriate real interest rate for an economy that has already been slowing down”.

All right, if it were only this: paying rentier. What André Lara Resende and Fernando Haddad do not say, according to other economists specialized in the subject, is from the second page of the theme. “Demonizing rentiers is silly. He’s a guy who lent money to the government because the government needed it. He screwed up and had to,” said João Mascolo, owner of Macro Consultoria. The account, he says, is simple. Real interest rates rise because there is a perception of risk in relation to the borrower (the government). Reason: the tax situation.

VanDyck Silveira, economist, founder of EducPay and columnist for DINHEIRO agrees. “It’s pure Haddad demagoguery,” he said. “The interest rate problem in Brazil has two serious internal factors. Inflation, which broke out again in 2022 and would break out even more if it weren’t for fuel prices, and the gigantic fiscal risk.” In the external environment, he says that the United States will keep interest rates high because, despite the fact that inflation has fallen, it is still far from the 2% target. High rate with lower inflation equals higher real interest. “Which makes the FedFund much more attractive than the bond paid with Brazilian real interest, due to the political and economic risk here.” For this reason, according to the two economists, comparing the American or European real interest rate with the Brazilian one is inappropriate. Mascolo is definitive: “If you are going to present someone with a box of dollars or reais, what will the person prefer?”.

GOALS The two economists also shed light on the role of the Selic on the price index. And in this field, Brazil is not a good student. Inflation targeting was first used in 1990 in New Zealand. Afterwards, the whole world realized that it was an important tool for conducting macroeconomic policy and it spread — Australia, Canada, Chile, South Korea, Spain, Israel, Mexico, United Kingdom, Sweden… Everyone established their own. Brazil started using it in 1999. The problem is that in these 24 years we have only reached the target twice (2000 and 2007). In the absolute majority (18 out of 24) we failed: in 12 years we were above the target, and in six we even broke the ceiling (2021 and 2022 included). Worse. According to all market projections, in 2023 we will again not be able to tame prices.

Here, the action of the Central Bank, commanded by Roberto Campos Neto, has been deliberately boycotted with the creation of revenues without any support for the origin of resources or discussion related to control of expenses and indebtedness. For VanDyck Silveira, the BC’s independence is decisive in this pressure scenario. “And there is not the slightest chance of changing the interest rate downwards,” he said. “That is why it is necessary to end this demagoguery of wanting to do it in a loud voice, as in the Dilma government.” João Mascolo follows the same line. “Trying to lower the pen stroke, at the limit of the absurd, will make the long rate jump there at the tip”, he said. “Do you want to lower real interest? Make tax adjustment.” Either that or we go back to the 1988 Constitution, which was born with interest rates — an idea that was so absurd that years later it was exterminated from the text.