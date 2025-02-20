Although much is known about its biology, the Florida Natural History Museum says that the fish feeds on plankton, small crustaceans, mollusks and fish. It does not imply any danger for larger animals, including humans. He lives in all seas and oceans, nothing undulating his dorsal fin, maintaining the rest of the straight body, in the so -called “asymmetric swim”. Despite its existence in the depths, some specimens have reached the coast. According to experts, they arrive dragged by storms or when they were injured or dying; This resulted in stories and legends about its strange form of “marine snake.”

What does the legend of the rowing fish say?

According to popular beliefs, the rowing fish is associated with misfortunes. The Japanese folklore dictates that these creatures rise to the surface and are hired when impending fatality. Currently the idea that if a significant number of rowing fish is approaching the coast persists, it will bring earthquakes and tsunamis.

However, there is no evidence of the relationship between catastrophes and the arrival of these creatures to the surface. In 2019, a study speculated that climate change could be behind this behavior: “The link with seismic activity reports dates back many years, but there is no scientific evidence of a link, so I don’t think people should worry, “he explained to New York Post Hiroyuki Motomura, professor of ichthyology at the University of Kagoshima. “Thanks to water currents, these fish rise to the surface when their physical condition is poor, so they are usually dead when they are found.”

