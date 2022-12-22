Mexico.- A few days ago DEBATE announced the uncomfortable meeting between the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola and the businessman Emilio Azcárraga in a football stadium in Qatar, but, What was the role of the comedian and presenter Adrián Marcelo?

The former collaborator of Multimedios Adrián Marcelo told the anecdote in a chapter of the podcast ‘Conversations’, which he performs together with ‘Bandido Diamante’ on different platforms. On that occasion, the standupero assured that he was with Loret de Mola in the World Cup country.

The relationship of the man born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, on April 6, 1990, with the clash between the journalist and Emilio Azcárraga it is for being present just when the words “You already kicked me out once” came out.

Adrian Marcelo He said that the former host of the Televisa news program “Primero Noticias” was very confident during his interaction with the billionaire businessman, despite the fact that at some point he insinuated that he was wrong.

Loret and Emilio

Carlos Loret de Mola and Emilio Azcárraga were protagonists of an uncomfortable moment during one of the matches in the Qatar 2022 World Cup when the journalist said “You already kicked me out of a chair once, not this one.”

That happened after a couple of nephews of the owner of Televisa asked him for the seats in which he was next to Adrián Marcelo, as they claimed they were his. The communicator told them for sure that they were wrong and redirected them elsewhere.

It was at that moment that Loret expressed the aforementioned words as a reference to the time he was removed from the news, a decision that at the time generated a lot of controversy for reasons that were not so clear.