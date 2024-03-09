Efforts to achieve a truce in the Gaza Strip before Ramadan, which is expected to begin this Monday, failed, which could spark an outbreak of violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem following Hamas' call for general mobilization.

“Of course I am,” US President Joe Biden responded last night to journalists when they asked him if he was worried about the imminent arrival of Ramadan without a truce agreement having been reached in the enclave, given the risk that the situation could lead to in more bloodshed in the region.

Destroyed buildings in Gaza. Photo:Reuters Share

The Mosque Esplanade in Jerusalem's Old City, in the occupied eastern half of the city, is a traditional flashpoint in the area, especially in the Muslim holy monthwhen hundreds of thousands of worshipers come to pray at the site and clashes often arise between Palestinians – for whom the site is also a national symbol and often fly flags, including that of Hamas – and the Israeli police.

People react as members of the Palestinian civil defense and others search for survivors after an Israeli bombing in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. Photo:MAHMUD HAMS. AFP Share

However, hope for a truce is not lost and the negotiating teams will return to Cairo this Sunday to try to seal an agreement despite the differences: Hamas demands a commitment to end hostilities and withdraw troops; while Israel only accepts a temporary truce and demands a list of living hostages.

Israeli media report that the heads of Mossad and the CIA met this Friday to discuss the agreement.

“We call on the masses of our nation for a general mobilization to confront the arrogance of the occupation on all battlefields. May the blessed month of Ramadan be an extension of our struggle and an escalation in the 'Al Aqsa Flood' operation (as Hamas baptized the October 7 attack), inside and outside Palestine,” said Abu Obeida, spokesman for the al-Qasam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, last night.

Aware of the potential risk that Ramadan entails, The Israeli government confirmed this week that it will not impose restrictions on the access of worshipers to the site, despite calls from the far-right parties of the coalition, especially the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, to limit their presence and veto permits. to Palestinians from the West Bank.

“In the first week of Ramadan, worshipers will enter the Temple Mount (as Israel calls the site) in similar numbers to previous years. Each week a security assessment will be carried out and a decision will be made accordingly,” the prime minister said on Tuesday. , Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo:AFP Share

The most radical right led by Ben Gvir – an exponent of the settler movement and religious Zionism – cried out against the decision that will allow “Hamas celebrations on the Temple Mount” and that “it is very far from the total victory promised by Netanyahu.”

Israel generally grants thousands of special permits to Palestinians from both the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, who normally cannot set foot on its territory, to go to Al Aqsa in Ramadan. More than four million faithful, most of them Palestinians from the West Bank and Jerusalem, came to the place last year throughout that month, bringing together some 250,000 people on Fridays, the main day of prayer..

Symbolism of the place



In the complex is the sacred mosque of Al Aqsa, as well as that of the Dome of the Rock – where Muhammad ascended to heaven -, and both represent the third holiest place in Islam after Mecca and Medina; while that rock is for the Jews the Temple Mount, where Abraham was about to sacrifice his son Isaac, and where the Second Temple was built, the most sacred site for his religion.

Judaism establishes that only some rabbis can pray there, which is why Jews pray at the nearby Western Wall, although In recent decades, more and more rabbis aligned with religious Zionism – which mixes faith and religion – have changed their position and encouraged their faithful to pray inside the compound, causing tensions with the Palestinians..

Palestinians return to the Khezaa district in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo:AFP Share

Since Israel occupied the eastern part of the city, until then controlled by Jordan, in 1967, an agreement known as the status quo was reached, by which the esplanade was exclusively for Muslim worship, but Jews could visit it and pray in the Wailing Wall.

While waiting for a truce, the international community continues to pressure Israel to allow more humanitarian aid access to the enclave, especially in the north, where there are 700,000 people at risk of famine and 23 Gazans have already died from malnutrition and dehydration. mostly babies.

It is planned that This weekend the Spanish ship Open Arms will arrive with 200 tons of humanitarian aid from the NGO World Central Kitchen, led by chef José Andrés, which will inaugurate the maritime corridor from Cyprus promoted by the European Union and the United States, given the restrictions imposed by Israel to land transport.

In total, in five months of war, more than 30,900 people have died in the Gaza Strip and 72,500 have been injured; while the Hamas attack on October 7 in Israel left more than 1,200 dead and 253 kidnapped, of whom 130 remain captive within the enclave.

