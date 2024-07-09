Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/09/2024 – 8:40

Immigrants voting illegally, manipulation of electronic and mail-in ballots – is there any truth to this? DW examines allegations that have been circulating on social media just a few months before the White House election. Less than four months before the US presidential election on November 5, warnings about possible fraud in the election are already circulating on the internet. DW analyzed the four most common narratives.

Immigrants “stealing” the election

Several posts on social media warn that foreigners could vote in the White House election – despite the fact that the right to vote in federal elections, by law, is reserved only for American citizens.

A post with more than 73 million views on X cites an article in the New York Post tabloid as claiming that “welfare offices in 49 states are distributing voter registration forms to illegal immigrants.”

“We are in for what is perhaps the most comprehensive voter fraud initiative in the history of American politics,” one commenter commented on the same social network. “We could be looking at a repeat of 2020.”

DW fact-check: The story is misleading.

Republican lawmakers like US House Speaker Mike Johnson have pushed this narrative, but there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud by foreign nationals.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative American think tank, created a database on voter fraud and found 24 cases of foreign citizens voting between 2003 and 2023.

In fact, foreigners could even obtain voter registration forms at social welfare offices – not only at these offices, but at several other places.

“Voter registration forms are available virtually everywhere in the United States, including online,” says David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C.

But, as he explains, “every person in the United States who seeks to register to vote must present an identification document at the time of registration.” And these identification documents, he says, allow us to know whether or not someone is an American citizen.

“Numerous studies and state-run investigations have shown that foreigners voting in federal and state elections is virtually unheard of,” notes the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law. “It is illegal, and if a foreigner intentionally registers or votes in one of these elections, he or she faces fines, imprisonment, and deportation.”

Does document without photo facilitate fraud?

Some posts on social media demand that anyone who wants to vote must present a photo ID, and claim that those who oppose “voter identification want to hide the fraud, not solve it.”

In a message that has been viewed 11 million times, billionaire Elon Musk endorses the narrative: “Not requiring a photo ID to vote obviously makes it impossible to prove voter fraud. This is why the far left refuses to require a photo ID to vote.”

Reinforcing Musk’s argument, several other posts on social media display a long list of everyday tasks that require the presentation of a photo ID.

DW fact-check: The information is not correct.

Each state in the United States has its own rules for identifying voters when casting a ballot. Most require some form of identification. This could be an ID card, a driver’s license, or a passport with a photo, or even a voter registration card, birth certificate, or social security card.

Under federal law, there are also special rules for first-time voters who did not register in person or who did not present their documents when registering.

In 36 of the 50 U.S. states, there are laws requiring voters to present some form of identification when casting a ballot. The remaining 14 states and the federal district in Washington “use other methods to verify voter identity,” according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. One such method is comparing the signature on the ballot with the signature on the voter registration.

All voters, regardless of the type of verification required by states, can be prosecuted if fraud is found.

In the event that someone tries to impersonate someone else, Becker, from CEIR, considers that there are “very strict controls” and cites a “very high” probability that the real voter will appear and try to vote.

For him, it is unreasonable to compare the act of voting without a document with other tasks that require the presentation of a photo ID, such as purchasing alcoholic beverages, for example.

“Voting is a constitutional right in the United States; buying alcohol is not,” he explains. “The right to vote is the foundation of all our other rights. If we impose barriers to that right, it is quite reasonable that people of good faith on both sides [democratas e republicanos] want to make sure that these obstacles don’t accidentally result in someone being prevented from voting.”

A recent analysis by the University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement found that nearly 21 million people eligible to vote do not have valid driver’s licenses. Another 29 million or so do have one, but their current home addresses are not listed on the license.

Vote by mail fraud

Another misleading narrative circulating online is that mail-in voting needs to be banned to prevent fraud. “When you look at the reality of all this mail-in voting and electronic voting, [é como se] we were really asking for electoral fraud to happen,” says one internet user.

DW fact-check: The information is not correct.

Voter fraud associated with mail-in ballots is extremely rare, according to the Brennan Center for Justice — “so rare that multiple analyses have shown that someone is more likely to be struck by lightning than to vote fraudulently.”

There are measures to prevent this from happening, for example with video monitoring of mailboxes or mixed teams of election workers (made up of Republicans and Democrats).

“[Os votos] are checked at the time the voter requests the ballot, and they are checked again at the time the voter returns the ballot – often checking the signature or perhaps the driver’s license number,” says Becker.

“Each ballot, whether mail-in or otherwise, is available only because a specific voter on the voter list requested it. In other words: You can’t just print ballots. They must be tied to a voter’s record.”

Voting by mail has been around for a long time and is, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center, a safe way to vote that is “used by voters of all political parties.” Voter registrations are regularly verified, excluding people who have died or moved to another state.

Even former President Donald Trump, who blamed his 2020 election defeat on a “rigged” voting system, is now using early and mail-in voting options.

What about electronic voting machines?

The failure to count votes in Puerto Rico’s gubernatorial primary has fueled distrust of the machines. But most voters in the U.S. do not use electronic voting machines — or when they do, they usually have a backup of their paper ballot.

“Only a few states in states like Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee have purely digital voting, where votes are actually counted based on selections made on a touchscreen,” Becker explains.

“Over 95% of Americans vote using paper ballots. Those paper ballots are counted by machines, but we can recount and, most importantly, audit them to confirm that the machine counts were accurate.”

One example of this is the 2020 election, when Georgia manually recounted nearly 5 million ballots after then-President Trump alleged fraud. The result was confirmed by Georgia’s secretary of state after a “historic first-ever statewide audit.”

“Nobody is saying that machines are perfect. Nobody is saying that they can’t fail or that any machine is impossible to hack,” Becker says. “That’s why it’s really important that we have the audits that we have in the United States, to confirm that the results of the machines are correct.”