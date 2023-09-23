Adam made everyone believe that he took his own life over a large debt, but he moved to Greece

The story of Adam It’s causing a lot of discussion. A father who pretended to end it and who started a new life in Greece, discovered after 10 years for a mistake he himself made in 2022.

Adamo had recently separated from Raffaella, the mother of his two little girls. One day, after spending time with the minors, he got into his car and lost track of him. The alarm was raised after the police found three letters written by the man and addressed to his parents and Raffaella herself.

It was 2013, he had written about a large debt and his need to end it. He had to protect everyone, save them the pain and even the funeral money. The investigators started the research, but after a few years the case was closed and everyone was convinced that Adamo was now deceased.

Raffaella always hoped that she would return to her daughters, for years she asked herself a thousand questions, without ever receiving answers. Then, she found out the truth when she decided to ask for a divorce. Her lawyer, after starting the paperwork, discovered that her ex-husband is not a missing person. Adamo submitted a request in 2022 to be an Italian citizen residing in Greece. From that report, the TV program Chi l’avè looked for him and found him in Greece. However, Adamo refused to speak to reporters. He admitted it was him, but demanded that they go away and turn off the cameras.

Raffaella is distraught, she has abandoned her daughters and has started a new life. She stated that she will not look for him and that she will wait for him justice takes its course. Everyone is now looking for the answer to the same question. What is the risk of a person who faked his death, causing alarm and years of investigations?

What does Adam risk?

The law says that a person can disappear and start a new life, but not if he has obligations. He faked his death, with two daughters who were 12 and 16 years old and who needed their dad. He had the duty to maintain, according to articles 570 and 570bis of the penal code. Those same daughters who, if they decide to become a civil party in the trial, would be found guilty victims of moral damages.

The ex-wife could also request the compensation for raising two daughters alone and believing her ex was missing and in danger. It was Raffaella herself who alarmed Who saw it and the Penelope association.

There may also be charges for raised alarm, which could be presented by the Italian State and which provides for imprisonment of up to 6 months and a fine from 10 to 516 euros.