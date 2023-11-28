Of Cesare Peccarisi

Falls cost millions to healthcare every year: simple, non-invasive and safe tests would be able to detect incipient neurological diseases, cognitive decline, dementia and mortality

Apple had already thought of it with the App Walking Steadiness for the iPhone which, based on symmetry and average walking speed, stride length, bipedal support time and speed of climbing and descending stairs, indicates on the smart screen the walking stability H24 also providing an indication on general risk of falls to which the USA has dedicated a day since 2008 which is always celebrated on September 22nd (Falls Prevention Awareness Day). It is in fact a serious problem which costs American healthcare 50 billion dollars a year, involving not only oto-vestibular pathologies with loss of balance, but also diseases such as stroke, Parkinson’s, diabetes.

The right walk Now comes the scientific proof that Apple was right: researchers at the University of Detroit directed by Hassan Bazzi have confirmed it Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience that the parameters for evaluating the correctness of the path are cadence and length of steps, single or double breech support time and step count. The most important ones, however, are the walking time, biped support time and step speed. To determine this, they evaluated 21 healthy subjects of both sexes with an average age of 24 and a half years who had to walk approximately 20 meters on a treadmill while their walking parameters were constantly monitored taking into account the different height of each, the length of their legs and gait. See also Padua, a 5 kilo tumor removed from the chest of a 16 year old boy

The use of cell phones But in addition to seeing how you can walk well and avoid falling, they also discovered how a stimulus mistakenly considered trivial outside of certain situations such as driving can become dangerous even just by walking. Each subject in the study walked with a cell phone earphone in their ears and it was seen that cell phone use induces maladaptive behaviors which significantly alter the time and speed of walking and gait as well as the single or bipedal support time. And there are also different levels of severity depending on how you use your phone. The impact of greater distraction and interference occurs by making or receiving text messages, where the walking time and the double breech support time increase, while the speed of the step decreases because one stops to read or write, unfortunately for those estranged from the context in which it is done, a situation which in the midst of city traffic could be dangerous. Those involved in these behaviors tend to divert attention more often.Attention from the road environment and is more often hit by motor vehicles. Although to a lesser extent, the same also happens even if you passively listen to a phone call or if you verbally engage in a discussion. See also Palliative care for children: how the pediatric hospice works

4 tests 4 tests were done: with earphones in my ears, but without receiving phone calls, then with the sending of a phone call perceived first by the right ear and then by the left, with a phone call sent in the same way which had to be responded to verbally and then with another to be responded to via SMS or WhatsApp. In all cases they were observed significant effects on walking time, gait speed and single and double breech support timesregardless of which ear perceived the phone call, despite the theories of the different specialization of the right and left cerebral hemispheres in the management of verbal stimuli.

Attention and effective tests Understanding these complex phenomena sheds light on the interactions between the structures of the inner ear and their cortical and subcortical control systems, so that, the authors conclude, in addition to being a warning for those crossing the road with mobile phone access, this study urges the inclusion of the quantification of gait parameters in routine medical, audiological and physiatrist tests: these are simple, non-invasive and safe tests capable of detecting incipient neurological diseases, cognitive decline, dementia and mortality. . On this basis they argue the importance of correct information for the people as well in order to mitigate serious conditions such as the risk of falls which, as we have seen, weighs heavily on public health. See also Salute, Salutequità illustrates in Rome the measures to guarantee citizens access to health services

