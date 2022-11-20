from Elena Meli

The drug taken by mouth must follow a path in the body that can be accelerated or slowed down: the posture has a consequence on the absorption times of the active ingredient

When we throw down a pill we swallow it with a little water and forget about it, certain that it will soon have its effect. Instead the drug start a long trip passing through first stomachthen in‘intestine; so it comes absorbed into the blood, to get where needed. However, this journey can be made more difficult by the position taken by taking the pill: according to research by the American Johns Hopkins Universitythe wrong posture can lengthen the time spent in the stomach by up to an hour, significantly changing theintestinal absorption of the active principles. The authors studied what happens to the pills when they arrive in the stomach because, as the coordinator of the investigation, the Johns Hopkins fluid dynamics expert explains Rajat MittalMedicines by mouth are easier to take than injections, but they are absorbed in the intestine after passing the stomach: therefore their effect is not immediate and elements related to gastric conditions may affect the speed of action. See also The bulletin: 56,386 new cases in Italy and 40 deaths. Rate at 21.8%

The simulation This maybe doesn’t worry when you take vitamins or supplements, but it becomes decisive if we have to eliminate pain with an analgesic or maintain stable concentrations of an active ingredient in the circulation. So Mittal built StomachSima computerized model of the stomach reconstructed from high-resolution images of the organ of a volunteer, and simulated the biomechanics and the movements of a pill that arrives in the stomach while holding four different positions. The results show that swallowing it leaning to the right or lying on the right side doubles the speed with which it passes into the small intestine compared to taking it while sitting; leaning to the left or lying on that side instead slows drug absorption by fivefold compared to the sitting position, which due to gravity and anatomy favors the transit through the stomach. The data confirm previous studies on gastric emptying from food, according to which lying down on the right side accelerates it, therefore, to absorb a drug taken by mouth faster, it is good to throw it away while standing, sitting or leaning over to the right, for example if you are in bed . Mittal admits that A computer simulation is a simplified model and the amount of liquids, gases and foods in the stomach can also have an impact on absorption; however, it is better to pay attention to posture when taking oral therapy, especially in the case of elderly or bedridden people. See also Omicron variant, the first report on symptoms and contagiousness from South Africa

Mistakes not to be made The elderly are also the category of patients who most frequently make mistakes when taking pills, because they often alter them so as to take them better, as a survey by the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics found. Four out of ten modify the tablets but also with the pill cutter, the safest way to divide them and make them easier to swallow, one in three misdivided and the dose obtained higher or lower by at least 15 percent than prescribed, he says Francesco Landi, President Messrs. Sometimes the elderly mix all the prescribed medicines in a mix which can cause risks of interaction between different active ingredients and even phenomena of irritation of the airways due to the inhalation of dust, moreover it also happens that the elderly or their caregivers mince or divide your own medicines and those of others, for example that of a wife and husband, always using the same tool: however, failure to clean the knife or pestle can lead to allergic reactions or further interactions due to the remaining drug residues. See also The expert, 'do not underestimate atopic dermatitis and personalize treatments'

Do not break the capsules Trituration should always be avoided in the case of gastro-resistant, modified-release, sublingual tablets: altering gastro-resistant tablets or capsules involves destroying or removing the coating, which is designed to keep the drug intact until it passes through the stomach and reaches the intestines. The lining serves to protect the stomach from injury or to avoid a decrease of the effect or the inactivation of the active principle by the gastric juices, observes Landi. Triturating and administering these modified drugs orally may decrease their benefits or increase the risk of gastrointestinal adverse effects; if you are unable to take the pills, ask your doctor for alternative formulations that exist today for many active ingredients before altering them.