For the first time in the country, daughters have got more enrollment than sons for gross enrollment ratio. Necessary discussion is also going on to decide the proper age of marriage of daughters. I also receive letters from such conscious daughters of the country to decide as soon as possible. She asks why the committee’s decision has not come yet? I assure all those daughters that the government will act on the report very soon. PM Narendra Modi

On Friday, PM Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin of Rs 75 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). On this occasion, PM Modi addressed the daughters of the country and said that the gross enrollment ratio of daughters is more than sons. He assured the daughters that the government will act on the report as soon as it comes. Explain that the signs of change were given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address from Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day.To change the minimum age limit of girls, the objective behind this is to reduce the maternal mortality rate. It is believed that there may be a decision of the Supreme Court behind this exercise of the government. The Supreme Court had said that child marriage should be considered completely illegal to protect daughters from marital rape. The Supreme Court had left the government to decide on the minimum age for marriage. According to an official, the minimum age of the girl and the boy should be the same for marriage. If the legal age to become a mother is fixed at 21 years, then the number of years a woman has the capacity to produce children will automatically decrease.

What did PM Modi say

Addressing the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi discussed many issues related to women. He said, “We have formed a committee for ending malnutrition among daughters, what should be the right age of their marriage.” As soon as his report comes, appropriate decisions will also be taken about the marriage age of the daughters.

Finance Minister also said about the change in age

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in a previous budget speech that a task force would be formed to advise the woman about the right age to become a mother. After the Finance Minister, PM also said that after the task force report, the minimum age of marriage of daughters should be reconsidered.